Sunday, Dec. 8
At about 3 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joel Ely Falcon, 55, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Dec. 9
At about 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ross Ian Rovers Cashen, 39, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Lynn Reno, 23, of Fayette, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of drug tax stamp violation (class D felony), possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department. Reno was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
At 8:05 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue, west of Independence. A 2019 Honda Pilot operated by Namaro Kone, of Cedar Rapids, was traveling northbound and stopped, waiting for traffic to clear before making a left turn onto 232nd Street. A 2012 Dodge Charger operated by Jessica Justason, of Rowley, was also northbound behind the Kone vehicle and was unable to stop, colliding with the rear of the Kone vehicle. No injuries were reported and Justason was cited for failure to reduce speed to reasonable and proper rate for conditions.
At about 9:10 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near Iowa Avenue and Hwy. 20, west of Independence. A 2014 Iowa DOT International snowplow operated by Seth Long of Evansdale was traveling northbound on Iowa Avenue and had pulled off to the right shoulder. Long then attempted to turn around, pulling into the path of a northbound 2011 Toyota Prius operated by Carrie Kearns, of Cedar Falls, causing the vehicles to collide. No injuries were reported and Long was cited for failure to yield to the Kearns vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 13
At about 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Karl Kennaway, 43, of Oelwein, following a report of a person that appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street in Hazleton. Kennaway was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
At about 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Clarence Elton Widner, 62, of Jesup, on two active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County: one for second-offense failure to Ccomply with sex offender registry (class D felony) and one for probation violation. Widner was held at the Buchanan County Jail.