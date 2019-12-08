Tuesday, Dec. 3
At about 1:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shayla Dimitris Parsons, 29, of Waterloo. Parsons was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
At about 9 p.m., deputies arrested George Louis Passarelli, 39, of Waterloo. Passerelli was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Have SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block Woodruff Street in Aurora.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
At about 6:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Jo Swingen, 43, of Dunkerton. Swingen was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1500 block Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton.
Saturday, Dec. 7
At about 1 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua James Baker, 32, of Strawberry Point, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third-degree Burglary (class D felony) and fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor). He was incarcerated at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 44, of Independence, in the 400 block Forest Street in Fairbank following a brief foot chase when Moore tried to run from law enforcement. He had an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and is also charged with two counts of interference with official acts (simple misdemeanors). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fairbank Police Department, Independence Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.