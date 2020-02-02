Sunday, Jan. 26.
At about 4:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1800 block Golf course Boulevard. A 2004 BMW 325 operated by Kyle Schmidt, of Manchester, was traveling eastbound on Golf Course Boulevard when Schmidt failed to navigate a curve in the road. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch and striking a driveway, going airborne and coming to rest in a residential yard. Schmidt was transported by ambulance to Buchanan County Health Center and subsequently transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with unspecified injuries. This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
At about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the 51 mile marker on I-380. A Chrysler 300 operated by Gonlee Kermon, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was traveling northbound on I-380 when Kermon lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the inside guardrail before sliding across the lanes and striking the outside guardrail and coming to rest of the side of the roadway. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $3,000. This accident remains under investigation.
Monday, Jan. 27
At about 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the 52 mile marker on I380. According to the investigation, a 2008 Chevrolet Express 1500 van operated by Brandon Fischbach of Brandon, SD, was traveling southbound on I380 when Fischbach lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a sign and among to rest in the ditch. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2,000. This accident remains under investigation.
At about 1:35 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the 49 mile marker of I-380. A 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage operated by Eric Semajambi of Cedar Rapids was traveling southbound on I380 when Semajambi lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled over. Semajambi was uninjured in the accident. A passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for minor injuries. Damage was estimated at $8,000 and this accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance Service.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
At about noon, deputies arrested Adam Roy Williams, 37, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for suborning perjury (class D felony) and tampering with witness or juror (aggravated misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Leon Alston, 47, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made in the 2200 block Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
Friday, Jan. 31
At about 1 a.m., deputies arrested Jarred Michael Richards, 19, of Davenport. Richards was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker of I380.
At about 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Alan Stravers, 37, of Vinton. Stravers was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in the median near the 48 mile marker of I380.
At about 2 p.m., deputies arrested Laura Renee Payne, 37, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant put of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 2:15 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 310 S. 3rd Street lot 8 in Quasqueton. Several firearms and different calibers of ammunition were seized from the residence. Subsequently, deputies arrested Cecil Clayton Johnson, 43, of Quasqueton. He was charged with possession of firearm by felon (class D felony) and transported to the Buchanan County Jail. This incident remains under investigation and further charges could be pending.
At about 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Steven John White, 53, of Winthrop, following a traffic stop 220th Street and Racine Avenue west of Winthrop. White was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor).
At about 11:05 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2700 block 180th Street. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Daniel David Leonard, 32, of Aurora, was traveling eastbound on 180th Street when the vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled onto its driver side. Leonard, who was uninjured, was able to climb out of the vehicle and walk to his residence nearby. Subsequently, arriving deputies located Leonard, arresting and charging with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). Leonard was also cited for failure to maintain control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Winthrop Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Saturday, Feb. 1
At about 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Wesley Charles Williams, 41, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Williams also had an active arrest warrant out of Cedar County. He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.