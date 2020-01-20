Sunday, Jan. 12
At about 3:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Larry Deon Wrice, 42, of Cedar Rapids, following a traffic stop near the 46 mile marker of Interstate 380. He was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and speeding.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
At about 6:40 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary John Norton, 31, of Central City, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Clarence Lyle Bergmann, 70, of Frederika, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:35 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Thomas Weber, 25, of Jesup, in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150). He was charged with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor).
Wednesday, Jan. 15
At about 6:10 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Phillip Lee Bartels, 26, of Strawberry Point, following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive in Independence. Bartels was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and providing false information (simple misdemeanor).
At about 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Krystal Leigh Hall, 24, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Mitchell Ray Ciesielski, 24, of Rowley, in the 2700 block of King Avenue. He was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of pandering minor for prostitution (Class C felony) and prostitution (Class D felony) filed by the Independence Police Department.
Thursday, Jan. 16
At about 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew John Seastrand, 44, of Independence, following an incident in the 1500 block of 230th Street. Seastrand was charged with second offense domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).