Monday, Jan. 6
At about 7:30 a.m , deputies arrested Ryan William Eickhoff, 32, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for forgery (class D felony) and theft (serious misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Clarence Elton Widner, 62, of Waterloo, following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of 220th Street south of Jesup. Widner was charged with third-degree sexual abuse (class C felony).
Tuesday, Jan. 7
At 3:10 a.m., deputies arrested Madison Marie Clay, 23, of Alta Vista, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew John Bieber, 33, of Independence, in the 500 block of 7th Avenue Southwest, Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for assault causing serious Injury (class D felony).
Wednesday, Jan. 8
At 12:05 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Michael McCluskey, 40, of Independence, in the 600 block of 8th Avenue Northeast on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), third-offense possession of marijuana (class D felony), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), probation violation and parole violation.
At about 7 a.m., deputies arrested Alfred Romero, 35, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Sara Maire Kremer, 42, of Lamont, following an investigation into drug activity in the 800 block ofJackson Street in Lamont. Kremer was charged with sale of scheduled I/II controlled substance to Minor (class D felony) and controlled substance violation (class D felony).
At about 9:05 p.m., deputies arrested Adam John McTaggart, 36, of Strawberry Point. McTaggart was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made at 120th Street and Washburn Avenue near Lamont.
At about 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Ray Boleyn, 25, of Winthrop, following an incident in the 200 block 1st Street North in Hazleton. Boleyn was charged with trespass (simple misdemeanor) and two counts of violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor).
At about 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Michael Van Dee, 59, of Cedar Rapids, following a traffic stop in the 1700 block Washburn Avenue. Van Dee was charged with failure to have a valid driver license (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.
Thursday, Jan. 9
At about 5:45 a.m., deputies arrested Tanika Denice Clay, 24, of Manchester, near 200th Street and Washburn Avenue south of Lamont. Clay was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and false reports to 911 (simple misdemeanor).
Friday, Jan. 10
At about 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Ann Haines, 53, of Vinton, following a traffic stop near West Street and South Street in Brandon. Haines was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription drugs (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for open container.
At about 4 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Conrad Avenson, 28, of Westgate, following a minor motor vehicle accident near Fairbank-Amish Boulevard and 120th Street. Avenson was charged with driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Saturday, Jan. 11
At about 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Brixdon Lee Mulford, 25, and Alyssa Ann Tovar, 20, both of Brandon, following a disturbance in the 2900 block 190th Street Northeast of Winthrop. Mulford was charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor) and one count of assault (simple misdemeanor). Tovar was charged with assault (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor).