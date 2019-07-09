On Sunday, June 23
At about 12:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley Wayne Burnell, 49, of Cedar Rapids. Burnell was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, June 25
At about 7:30 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha Jean Zeien, 33, of Evansdale. Zeien was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, June 26
At about 4 p.m. deputies arrested Adrianne Dorothea Thome, 42, of Independence. Thome was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of obstruction of prosecution, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug Paraphernalia. Thome was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Alvi Megonigle, 40, of Hazleton. Megonigle was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block S Main Street in Hazleton.
At about 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Dillon John Sommerfelt, 32, and Brooke Renee Sommerfelt, 29, both of Oelwein. Dillon was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of assault (simple misdemeanor). Brooke was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan Count for original charges of assault with Injury (serious misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). Both were transported to the Buchanan County Jail. These charges were filed by the Fairbank Police Department. The Oelwein Police Department assisted in these arrests.
At about 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2700 block Coots Blvd. According to the investigation, a 2006 Ford Focus operated by 17-year-old juvenile from Rowley was traveling northwest on Coots Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The car entered the south ditch and rolled over. No serious injuries were reported and the driver was cited for failure to Maintain Control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Thursday, June 27
At about 5:25 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Richard Johnson, Jr., 24, of Independence. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 200 block 9th Avenue Northwest in Independence.
At about 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested Leroy H Detweiler, 18, of Littleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:10 p.m., deputies arrested David Matthew Stacey, 45, of Independence. Stacey was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1700 block Otterville Boulevard.
Friday, June 28
At about 1:15 a.m., deputies arrested Nolan John Scheetz, 22, of Independence. Scheetz was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block Eighth Avenue Northeast in Independence.
Saturday, June 29
At about 9 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Adriel Felix, 37, of Evansdale. Felix was arrested on multiple arrest warrant out of Buchanan County and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, June 30
At about 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Matthew Molloy, 25, of Galway, Ireland. Molloy was charged with public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1800 block Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence.
At about 5:40 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Terren Thompson, 27, of Oelwein. Thompson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, July 1
At about 4 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Lyn Carson, 38, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Nickalus Lee Redenbaugh, 25, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Oliver Card, 21, of Waterloo. Card was charged with possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Sixth Avenue SW and Enterprise Drive Southwest in Independence.
Tuesday, July 2
At about 3 a.m., deputies arrested Dillon John Sommerfelt, 32, of Oelwein. Sommerfelt was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 4:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Scott Toppin, 24, of La Porte City. Toppin was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2700 block Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
At about 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested Brent Allen Brown, 32, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. A 16-year-old juvenile runaway and a stolen vehicle from Arlington were also recovered in this incident. This arrest was made in the 200 block Ninth Avenue Southeast in Independence after an anonymous tip was received of Brown’s location.
Wednesday, July 3
At about 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Randall Lee Meike, 47, of Oelwein. Meike was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Indiana Avenue west of Hazleton.