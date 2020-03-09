Sunday, March 1
At about 2:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mack Bass, 53, of Oelwein. Bass was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 blk Fairbank-Amish Blvd.
On Tuesday, March 3
At about 2 p.m., deputies arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, charging him with second degree Theft (class D felony) and Trespass (simple misdemeanor). The juvenile was released to parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter.
Wednesday, March 4
At about 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested Charles Leon Alston, 47, of Jesup. Alston was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 1700 blk Golf Course Blvd west of Independence.
At about 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Leroy Sargent, 54, of Hazleton. Sargent was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made in the 300 blk W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Thursday, March 5
At about 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Duane Benton, 32, of Independence. Benton was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance and Operating without Registration. This arrest was made in the 1700 blk 185th Street.
Saturday, March 7
At about 1:35 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Charles Hunt, 38, of Lamont. Hunt was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for Careless Driving. This arrest was made in the 600 blk Bush Street in Lamont.
At about 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Laura Ann Huenefeld, 53, of Independence. Huenefeld was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Operating without Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street NE in Independence.