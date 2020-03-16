Sunday, March 8
At about 5:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacob Edward Brown, 42, of Hazleton, following an incident in the 100 block of Third Street South in Hazleton. Brown was charged with second offense domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor).
Monday, March 9
At about noon, deputies arrested Maurice Flodee Robinson, 35, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Karl Gabriel, 40, of Oelwein. Gabriel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). Gabriel was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 10
At about 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Logan Michael Flanagan, 29, of Rowley, following an incident in the 200 block of Grande Avenue in Rowley. Flanagan was charged with third offense Operating while intoxicated (Class D felony), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor).
Thursday, March 12
At about 5:35 p.m., deputies arrested Frederick Alan DeGreif, 50, of Wadena, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
At about 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel Edwin Hiscocks, 19, of Winthrop, following a disturbance in the 200 block of First Street South in Winthrop. Hiscocks was charged with first-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor).
Friday, March 13
At about 12:40 a.m., deputies arrested Austen Ray Boleyn, 25, of Winthrop, in the 100 block of First Street North in Hazleton. Boleyn was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and probation violation. Boleyn was also charged with possession of methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).
At about 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 18, of Independence, in the 100 block of Ely Street in Rowley. Eldridge was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
At about 6 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Keith Holtaus, 30, of Lamont. Holthaus was charged with carrying weapons (aggravate misdemeanor), carrying weapons while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), reckless use of firearm (simple misdemeanor) and manner of conveyance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 3300 block of 130th Street east of Lamont. This arrest stems from a report of a vehicle traveling southbound on Hwy 187 (Washburn Avenue) from Hwy 3 in Fayette County. It was reported via 911 that the passenger of the vehicle (Holthaus) fired a handgun at different times from the passenger window as the vehicle drove southbound on Hwy 187. Deputies subsequently located the vehicle east of Lamont and conducted a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest.
At about 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Howard McMurray, 51, of Quasqueton, following a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Third Street in Quasqueton. McMurray was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for open container and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Saturday, March 14
At about 5:30 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Charles Hunt, 38, of Lamont, regarding an incident that occurred on March 7. Hunt was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor).