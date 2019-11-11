Sunday, Nov. 3
At about 11 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Jean Hicks, 29, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Nov. 4
At about 7 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Douglas King, 27, of Marion, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
At about 2:15 a.m., deputies arrested Ethan Craig Butler, 19, of Waterloo. Butler was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block Third Avenue SE in Independence.
At about 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Beth Scott, 38, of Quasqueton. Scott was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 400 block Seventh Street South in Quasqueton.
At about 8 p.m., deputies arrested Laura W Detweiler, 22, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 1500 block Fairbank Amish Boulevard.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
At about 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Burdette Trueg, 44, of Evansdale. Trueg was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested William James Newton, 26, of LaPorte City. Newton was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block 220th Street west of Independence. A 1999 Chevrolet Blazer operated by Mackenzie Solomon, of Jesup, was traveling westbound on 220th Street when Slomon lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. Solomon was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence for evaluation but appeared to be uninjured in the accident. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Thursday, Nov. 7
At about 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick James Conry, 24, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dontavius Clinton Burens, 35, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Nov. 8
At about 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 30, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Nov. 9
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Terrance Dewey Collins, 45, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.