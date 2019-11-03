Wednesday, Oct. 23
At about 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Trenton Price, 73, of Rowley, following an incident in the 2800 block of Jamestown Avenue south of Independence. Price is charged with domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor).
At about 2:50 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2300 block of 290th Street. A 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Grace Dorman, of Independence, was traveling eastbound on 290th Street behind a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Paul Rasmussen, of Rowley. Rasmussen had slowed and was turning into the driveway when Dorman collided with the rear of the trailer. No injuries were reported and Dorman was cited for following too closely.
Thursday, Oct. 24
At about 3:15 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley Leroy Fuller, 47, of Brooklyn. Fuller is charged with possession of a controlled substance (class D felony) and Possession of Contraband in Correctional Facility (class D felony). These charges were entered after an incident that originally occurred on Aug. 28.
Friday, Oct. 25
At about 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Marie Steinbron, 36, of Jesup. She is charged with violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor) and was incarcerated at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:15 p.m., deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 24, of Independence, in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest in Independence on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Saturday, Oct. 26
At about 4:40 a.m., deputies arrested Trevor Joseph Bagby, 37, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, Oct. 27
At about 7:55 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at 140th Street and Lawrence Avenue southeast of Hazleton. A 2012 Chevrolet Impala operated by Gary Blake, of Hazleton, was traveling southbound on Lawrence Avenue when a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Mark Detweiler, of Hazleton, was traveling westbound on 140th Street and failed to yield from a stop sign, colliding with the side of the Blake vehicle in the intersection. No injuries were reported and Detweiler was cited for failure to yield and operating a non-registered vehicle.
On Monday, Oct. 28
At about noon, deputies arrested Tami Lynn Duffy, 37, of Cascade, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. She was incarcerated at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua John Kline, Jr., 20, of Waterloo, near the 255 mile marker of Hwy 20. Kline was charged with driving while his license was suspended (simple misdemeanor) and for speeding.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
At about 8:35 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 20 near the Hwy 150 overpass. A 2008 Dodge Ram with trailer operated by Raymond Warren, of Marion, was traveling westbound on Hwy 20 near the Hwy 150 overpass when Warren lost control of the vehicle, which struck the side of another westbound vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Highlander operated by Jacqueline Lahey, of Anamosa. The Warren vehicle then entered the median where the trailer overturned. No injuries were reported and Warren was cited for failure to maintain control.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
At about 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Rachel Dawn Johnston, 32, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was incarcerated at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 9 p.m., deputies arrested Loyd Leon Williams, 33, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was incarcerated at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, Oct. 31
At about 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Cameron Michael Presgrove, 19, of Toledo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of enticing a minor (class D felony) and distribution of obscene material to a minor (aggravated misdemeanor). These charges were filed by the Jesup Police Department. Presgrove was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Nov. 2
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Scott David Williams, 39, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was incarcerated at the Buchanan County Jail.