Sunday, Sept. 22
At about 4:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Marie McGonigle Manning, 22, of Hazleton, in the 200 block of Westline Drive in Hazleton. Manning was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Dubuque County for an original charge of fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made
At about 6 p.m., deputies arrested Raheem Maliek Pickens, 32, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Sept. 23
At about 12:35 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of 220th Street west of Independence. According to the investigation, a 1997 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on 220th Street when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the yard of a residence. No occupants of the vehicle were present when law enforcement arrived on scene. This accident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information regarding this accident are encouraged to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 319-334-2567.
At about 5:50 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha Nichole Lowe, 30, of Maynard, following a traffic stop in the 1100 block Slater Avenue north of Aurora. Lowe was charged with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and cited for speed violation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
At about 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 of block 220th Street west of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2009 Toyota Corolla operated by Maegan Sonksen of Independence was traveling westbound on 220th Street when Sonksen collided with the rear of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Julie Lotz of Independence. Lotz had slowed to a stop in the roadway to wait for an eastbound vehicle to pass before making a left turn into a driveway. No injuries were reported and damage was minimal.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
At about 4:40 a.m., deputies arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 34, of Oelwein, in the 1100 block of 140th Street southeast of Hazleton. Newman was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
At about 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard, Jr., 37, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested William James Gibson, 68, of Hazleton, in the 400 block of E. Sufficool Street in Hazleton. Gibson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to Appear. Gibson was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Subsequently, he was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana (class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Friday, Sept. 27
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Francis David Kline, 47, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Luis Reyes, 44, of Jesup, in the 500 block State Street in Littleton. Reyes was charged with third-degree harassment (simple misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor).
Saturday, Sept. 28
At about 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 100th Street and N Avenue in the 200 block of 100th Street. No occupants of the vehicle were present when law enforcement arrived on scene. According to the investigation, a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker operated by John Arthur Williams, 45, of Independence was traveling westbound on 100th Street when Williams lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled over, coming to rest upside down. Williams was later located and arrested. He was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. Williams was also arrested on two active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and probation violation. This arrest was made in the 700 block Oak Street in Lamont.