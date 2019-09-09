Sunday, Sept. 1
At approximately 3 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alyson Jane Wickman, 49, of Strawberry Point. Wickman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
At approximately 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick James Conry, 24, of Melvin, Iowa. Conry was charged with fifth degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor), violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 600 block Church Street in Lamont.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
At approximately 2 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick James Conry, 24, of Melvin, Iowa. Conry was charged with violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Sue Holub, 49, of Independence. Holub was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 800 block First Street West in Independence.
At approximately 4 p.m., deputies arrested Ross Iowan Rivers Cashen, 39, of Oelwein. Cashen was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for original charges of first degree burglary (class B felony), domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon (aggravated misdemeanor), fifth-degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemenaor). Cashen was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Todd Rummans, 54, of Jesup. Rummans was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 2200 block Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
Thursday, Sept. 5
At approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Eric Pattison, 48, of Oelwein. Pattison was charged with third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor) and was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Dickinson County for contempt of court. This arrest was made in the 600 block Concord Street in Lamont.
Friday, Sept. 6
At approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for assault with bodily injury. This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 2200 block Iowa Avenue south of Independence.
Saturday, Sept. 7
At approximately 1 a.m., deputies arrested Frederick Alan Degreif, 49, of Wadena. Degreif was charged with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance as required. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block North Main Street in Hazleton.
At approximately 1 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan Michael Williams, 31, of Oelwein. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 4 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Anthony Halstead, 58, of Winthrop. Halstead was charged with first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 3000 block 200th Street northeast of Winthrop.