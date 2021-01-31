Jan. 24-30
Sunday, Jan. 24
At approximately 1:50 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Daxton John Keith Thibadeau, 28, of Hazleton, on active arrest warrants from Buchanan County for lottery ticket forgery/theft (Class D felony) and failure to appear. Thibadeau was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Jan. 25
At approximately 2:25 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Lee Fortner, 28, of Rowley, for second offense domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 100 block of South Street in Rowley.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
At approximately 8 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Danyelle Allred Goss, 37, of Mason City, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. Goss held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
At approximately 2 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bart Nicholas Klinzing, 43, of Mt. Auburn, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor). Klinzing was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Jan. 29
At approximately 8 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Todd Andrew Lewis, 31, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for parole violation. Lewis was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Jan. 30
At approximately 4:45 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Emil Haack, 29, of Fairbank, for first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made near 100th Street and Fairbank Amish Boulevard following a report of a vehicle in the ditch.