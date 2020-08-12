Monday, Aug. 3
At approximately 11:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Laura Lynn Brown, 56, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 12:30 a.m, deputies arrested Dru Jo-el Bowser, 24, of Oelwein, following an incident in the 100 block of First Street South in Hazleton. Bowser was charged with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor).
At approximately 7:40 p.m., deputies arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance (Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
At approximately 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Hunter Marlin Fletcher, 21, of Lamont. Fletcher was charged with Carry Weapons (aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Aug. 7
At approximately 3:10 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Stewart Young, 37, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Corrina Clara Smith, 52, of Troy Mills, following a disturbance in the 3300 block of Troy Mills Blvd. Smith was charged with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor).
Saturday, Aug. 8
At approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Wayne Ray, 69, of Manchester, following a traffic stop near the 264 mile marker of Hwy. 20. Ray was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor).