Sept. 6-12
Sunday, Sept. 6
At 3:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kevin Paul Brown, 57, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made after Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near 220th Street and Gentry Avenue west of Independence.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
At approximately 12 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy Eugene Gage, 33, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 10
At approximately 3:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rene Ramoz Diaz, 27, of Monticello, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Sept. 12
At 4:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Moxon Louis Horkheimer, 18, of Hazleton, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 290th Street and Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) west of Rowley.