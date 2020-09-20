Sunday, Sept. 13
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Michael Marvets, 22, of East Dubuque, Illinois, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited him for driving on wrong side of highway and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Baxter Avenue south of Fairbank.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested at 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1800 block of 125th Street. The juvenile was released to parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter. Iowa DNR Law Enforcement assisted in his arrest.
Monday, Sept. 14
At 5:20 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) north of Independence. A 2003 International semi-tractor operated by Marcus Brown of Ankeny was traveling northbound on Jamestown Avenue. A vehicle also traveling northbound ahead of Brown, a 1997 Ford Mustang operated by Veronica Stewart of Oelwein, was slowing to turn into a private driveway. Brown was unable to stop in time and swerved to avoid a collision with the Stewart vehicle. In doing so, Brown swerved into the southbound lane, colliding with a southbound 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Hannah Snyder of Independence. No injuries were reported, and Brown was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shane Allen Bratten, 50, of Oelwein, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited him for failure to maintain control, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to possess valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in the ditch near 108th Street and Keokuk Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
At 10:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jadyn Marie Hegtvedt, 19, of Charles City, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for an original charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor). She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 17
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Richard Joseph Reed, 61, of Independence, for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited him for open container. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle sitting in the roadway in the 2400 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard south of Independence.
Friday, Sept. 18
At 5:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashley Nichol Littlejohn, 34, of Fairfield, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.