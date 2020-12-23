Sunday, Dec. 13
At 3:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Clayton Jeffrey Conklin, 25, of Independence, following a traffic stop near 1st Street East and 3rd Avenue Northeast in Independence. Conklin was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation.
At about 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Lee Heath, 34, of Oelwein, on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a Class D felony) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Dec. 14
At about 8 p.m., deputies arrested a 15-year-old male, following an incident in the 2800 block of 190th Street northeast of Winthrop, charging him with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (an aggravated misdemeanor). The juvenile was processed through the Buchanan County Jail, released to parents/guardians, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Deputies arrested Megan Elizabeth Cornwell, 38, of Brandon. Cornwell was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest stems from a motor vehicle accident that occurred near 220th Street and Dugan Avenue on Nov. 26. Cornwell was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Francis Linsley, 20, of Independence. Linsley was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), second-offense possession of cannabidiol (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), speed violation, and failure to provide proof of insurance. Linsley was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11 a.m. deputies arrested Corrina Clara Smith, 52, of Alburnett, on active warrants out of Buchanan County for multiple charges, including stalking (an aggravated misdemeanor), first-degree harassment (an aggravated misdemeanor), second-degree burglary (a Class D felony), second-degree criminal mischief (an aggravated misdemeanor), third-degree criminal mischief (a serious misdemeanor), fourth-degree theft (a serious misdemeanor), obstructing 911 communications (a simple misdemeanor), and violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). Smith was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 17
At 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested David Stephen Nemmers, 30, of Jesup, on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Michael Williams, 32, of Independence, following a traffic stop in the 100 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton. Williams was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (a Class D felony), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor).
At 11:45 p.m. deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan Jr., 32, of Independence, on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry (a Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.