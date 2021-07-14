INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating an older white panel-type Chevrolet van that might have been involved in an incident at about 1 p.m. Tuesday near Baxter Avenue (V62) and 175th Street (D16) north of Jesup.
The van has Illinois license plates, but the plate characters are not known. It is also described as having tinted driver and passenger side windows, no side-facing windows beyond the front seat area, and a large scratch on the rear double doors of the back of the van.
If a van similar to this description is seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at (319) 334-2567.