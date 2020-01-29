INDEPENDENCE — After advising his staff Tuesday, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram officially announced he will be retiring at the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2020.
Wolfgram decided to announce his retirement early in order to give potential candidates time to campaign.
While attending Postville High School, Wolfgram became interested in law enforcement after attending Boys State, the annual youth leadership program sponsored by the American Legion at Camp Dodge. The goal of the experience is to learn and participate in the operation of the democratic form of government.
Each barracks was designated a “city,” and camp attendees were elected to different roles, some local and some state positions. Wolfgram was chosen by his peers to be on the Iowa State Patrol.
After graduating high school, Wolfgram earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in parks from Minnesota State University, Mankato and later graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
Among his first jobs after graduation was working for Backbone State Park. His summer internships with the Mason City Police Department and Backbone gave him experience and connections. His job at Backbone combined maintenance (e.g., mowing) and law enforcement (e.g., patrolling the campground, issuing fishing licenses).
In September 1989, Wolfgram was sworn in as a Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy and worked under Sheriff Leonard Davis.
After graduating from the Law Enforcement Academy, Wolfgram said Sheriff Davis gave his deputies a plaque with a Code of Ethics. It is still on Wolfgram’s office wall.
After Sheriff Davis retired in 2004, Wolfgram was elected sheriff and took the oath of office on Jan. 1, 2005. He has served four terms as sheriff.
A big part of his law enforcement career has been as a D.A.R.E. instructor to area sixth graders. At the graduation ceremony held in the spring, Wolfgram has brought in locally and nationally known speakers. He is currently putting this year’s program together.
While working with the public has not changed, over the years Wolfgram has seen many advancements in technology.
“We were issued a ticket book, simple radar, gun, and a radio,” Wolfgram recalled.
The squad cars used to be a deputy’s personal vehicle used to transport criminals and then go grocery shopping.
“Think Andy Taylor in Mayberry,” said Wolfgram.
Vehicles today are specifically made to law enforcement specifications. They have laptops, Internet, tasers (an upgrade from batons), body cameras, and video.
“The original cameras were attached to the front window with a suction cup,” said Wolfgram. “There was no microphone outside the vehicle.”
Relatively new to the scene is the capability to deploy “stop sticks” to puncture the tires of vehicles eluding the police and the use of drones with infrared cameras.
Dispatching an officer has also changed. There is now more computerization with mapping, paging, radios, and cell phones. Wolfgram recalls having call boxes in downtown Independence that would blink if a dispatcher had a message. If an officer patrolled the downtown, it might be several minutes before he would pass by the call box again.
“Now there is more direct communication,” he said about cell phones and radios using repeaters. “We have a larger tech budget than before.”
The department has also grown as area communities have given up hiring a local constable in favor of having the County provide law enforcement.
There has only been one deputy pass away while Wolfgram has been sheriff. There is a plaque honoring Brian Jackson, who passed from a drowning accident while on vacation in Minnesota. He was able to save his son, but not himself. His badge, Number 5, was retired.
Other difficult events endured by Wolfgram and the department in the last few years include the case of Michelle Kehoe, who killed one son and attempted to kill another in 2008. Wolfgram recalls going out to the scene near Littleton.
“There were toys and dolls outside the car,” he said. “We didn’t notice the [deceased] little boy at first.”
More recently, the Hillary Hunziker case was also disturbing. In November 2017, she stabbed her former husband in his home in Otterville. Their son called 911 and left a haunting message about the incident. Victim and former husband Jason Hunziker also called 911 before succumbing to his wounds.
In all of these cases, officials involved were offered counseling during debriefing sessions to better cope with the situations.
There have also been some fun, if not interesting calls Wolgram has been on. One involved a traffic stop where the driver said she had a good reason to speed.
“The back seat was full of frozen meat and she had to get home right away,” he recalled. Where she lived and where she was stopped didn’t jibe with her story.
Another traffic stop story Wolfgram shared happened one Christmas Eve.
“I pulled over a vehicle that had been speeding,” he said. “They were on their way to Walmart to buy a Christmas tree. They kids were in the back seat crying and I was only going to give them a warning, but the wife started complaining about how the store would be closed by the time they got there.”
Wolfgram said he was trying to be nice, but gave them the ticket.
That memory also brought up the feeling for Wolfgram that the general public seems to have lost respect for law officers.
“Respect from Buchanan County residents is high,” Wolfgram said, “but outsiders show less respect.”
He believes this dip in respect has led to the national decline of applicants for law enforcement positions. He did state the trend in people “thanking the troops” has also spilled over to thanking members of law enforcement sworn “to protect and serve” the public. He said people locally have been helpful in times where an accident will close a road.
“Farmers will offer their equipment to help open the road or clean up a grain spill,” he said.
Wolfgram said his work in law enforcement has always been a “group effort.”
“One person cannot do everything,” he said. “I could not have done my job without the help of several community organizations and commissions. I’ve been lucky enough to have people willing to support me and the department.”
He appreciates all of the volunteers that have helped during big events, like RAGBRAI or the Fourth of July.
Sheriff Wolfgram says someone interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement should have patience, be willing to listen to people, and compromise.
“There are several ways of doing things that are all within the law,” he said. “You can show empathy and refocus them. Get them assistance. Don’t just slap them in jail. Work for a long-range, positive outcome.”
Wolfgram says the job requires “broad shoulders.”
“Don’t take things personally,” he advises.
Wolfgram’s future plans include remaining active in the community (e.g., substitute bus driver) and a little more fishing.
“Not much will change,” he said. “I just won’t be in uniform.”