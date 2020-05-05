Thursday, April 30
At approximately 6:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Carl Joseph Schilling, 48, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for domestic abuse assault with injury (serious misdemeanor) filed by the Jesup Police Department. Schilling was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3200 block of 230th Street southeast of Winthrop. According to the investigation, a 1990 International truck operated by Shane Dumire of Masonville was traveling eastbound on 230th Street when Dumire lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its side.
Dumire sustained minor injuries and was transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for treatment. He was later cited for failure to maintain control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Winthrop Fire Department and Regional Medical Center Ambulance.