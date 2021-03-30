Sunday, March 21
At 7:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Allan Gordon, 59, of Homosassa, Florida. Gordon on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 4:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Dean Carlisle, 41, of Quasqueton, following an incident in the 300 block of S Third Street in Quasqueton. Carlisle is charged with second offense domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor).
Sunday, March 21
At about 8 p.m., deputies arrested Steffeny Ann Rose, 39, of Arlington, on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and probation violation. Rose was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Michael Marvets, 22, of Readlyn, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 23
At about 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of 220th Street west of Independence. A 1994 Ford Ranger operated by Christopher Burckhart, of Jesup, was traveling westbound on 220th Street when he suffered a suspected medical episode and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the north ditch, driving through a residential yard and a grove of trees before colliding with a building. Burckhart was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries and for evaluation. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Damage was estimated at $8,500 to the Burckhart vehicle and $35,000 to the building. Burckhart was later issued citations for failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to have insurance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Thursday, March 25
At approximately 6 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Phillip Lee Bartels, 27, of Strawberry Point, in the 1200 block of 120th Street. Bartels was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). He was also cited for a speeding.
Friday, March 26
At about 1 p.m., deputies arrested Renee Lynn Snay, 47, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, March 27
At about 4:05 a.m., deputies arrested Robert William McMurrin, 49, of Hazleton, in the 1200 block of Indiana Avenue. McMurrin was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor).