Monday, May 18
At about 2 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Paul Morris, 24, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, May 19
At about 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Alan Sargent, 52, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for domestic abuse assault (serious misdemeanor) and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, May 20
At about 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Ross Savago, 31, of Lamont. Savago was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 600 block of Church Street in Lamont.
Friday, May 22
At about 1:35 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew John Nichols, 46, of Independence. Nichols was charged with driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), eluding law enforcement (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for speed violation, no proof of insurance, operation of non-registered vehicle and failure to maintain control. This arrest was made after a deputy observed Nichols operating a motorcycle on 265th Street east of Jamestown Avenue. Nichols attempted to elude to deputy at a high rate of speed and was apprehended near 220th Street and Henley Avenue.
At approximately 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Shyann Kay Bohling, 55, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for assault causing injury in the 1700 block of Baxter Avenue north of Jesup.
At approximately 6 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy James Albers, 18, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) in the 100 block of South Water Street in Quasqueton and stems from an incident that occurred on March 31.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Loyd Leon Williams III, 33, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 23
At approximately 2:30 am, deputies arrested Jeffrey Mark Kremer, 50, of Independence. Kremer was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd.