Friday, May 29
At 1:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Richard Neuhaus, 28, of Quasqueton, after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Roberts Avenue. Neuhaus was charged with the serious misdemeanor of possession of marijuana and the simple misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
Saturday, May 30
At 10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jon Joseph Rettig, 63, of Prairie Du Chein, Wisconsin, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 4:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sixth Street South and Madison Street in Winthrop. According to the investigation, a 2004 Buick Rendezvous operated by Joyce Koehler of Winthrop was traveling northbound on Sixth Street South and turned east onto Madison Street. Upon making the turn, Koehler made a wide turn and struck a 2006 Ford Escape operated by Peter St. Aubin of Marshall, Minnesota. No injuries were reported and damage to each vehicle was minimal. Koehler was cited for failure to yield half of roadway.
At 10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Lee Rogers, 26, of Rowley, for third offense operating while intoxicated (Class D felony), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for open container, violation of title transfer and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 220th Street east of Independence.