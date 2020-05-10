Monday, May 4
At about 6 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer Jane Peyton, 33, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for assault of a peace officerr, a serious misdemeanor, filed by the Independence Police Department. Peyton was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Vanessa Gene Johnson, 42, of Quasqueton, in the 500 block of Sixth Street South in Winthrop on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, May 5
At about 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Logan Michael Flannagan, 30, of Rowley, on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for violation of a protection order and a probation violation. He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, May 6
At about 12:50 a.m., deputies arrested James Calvin Dixon, 59, of Cedar Rapids, following a vehicle pursuit that began on Interstate 380 in Buchanan County and ended in the city of Waterloo. Buchanan County was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Waterloo Police Department. Dixon was charged with the aggravated misdemeanors of eluding law enforcement and child endangerment, as well as the simple misdemeanor of violation of a protection order.
At about 5:50 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Matthew Mountain, 43, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, May 7
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Casey Robert Crawford, 26, of Independence, in the 2300 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for third-degree Burglary, a Class D felony; fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, and failure to appear.