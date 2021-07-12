Tuesday, July 6
At about 1:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Pamela Kay Jones, 50, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor).
Wednesday, July 7
At about 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested Edwin Acosta, 23, of Chicago, following a traffic stop near the 248 mile marker of Hwy 20. Acosta was charged with possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor).
At about 5:30 a.m., deputies arrested two juvenile males. A 14-year-old male was charged with operation of motor Vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). He was also cited for underage tobacco possession, failure to have a valid driver’s license, failure to carry proof of Insurance and improper use of traffic lane. A 15-year-old male was charged with operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for underage tobacco possession. At the Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old male was found to be in possession of further contraband and subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance in correctional facility (Class D felony). Both juveniles were processed and released. These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Third Avenue Southeast in Independence. The Independence Police Department assisted in these arrests.
At about 7:35 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Martin Hemsath, 63, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
At about 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Allan Rickert, 44, of Oelwein, following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Benton Street in Hazleton.. Rickert was charged with driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and also had an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Saturday, July 10
At about 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, 33, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of first offense sex offender registry violation (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 110th Street and Fairbank Amish Boulevard.