Sunday, Aug. 9
At 4:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Logan Gabriel Crawford, 18, of Winthrop, following a traffic stop near Third Street and 220th Street in Winthrop. Crawford was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol under legal age (simple misdemeanor).
Monday, Aug. 10
At approximately 2:25 a.m.,deputies arrested Harold Arthur Loyd III, 28, of Lamont, following an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont. Loyd was charged with domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor), first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), false imprisonment (serious misdemeanor) and reckless driving (simple misdemeanor).
At approximately 4:50 a.m., deputies arrested Mark A. Bontrager, 23, of Fairbank, following an incident in the 1400 block of Castle Avenue. Bontrager was charged with assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor).
At approximately 3:30 pm, deputies arrested Meredith Chris Miller, 69, of Independence. Miller was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest stems from a motor vehicle accident that occurred on June 2. Miller was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 3:30 pm, deputies arrested Leandra Shawane Hughes, 26, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
At approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Duane Vandiver, 24, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
At approximately 2:15 a.m., deputies arrested Seth Scott Chapman, 20, of Manchester, following a traffic stop near Concord Street and 135th Street in Lamont. Chapman was charged with second offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).
Thursday, Aug. 13
At approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Paul Morris, 24, of Independence, in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast in Independence. Morris was charged with public intoxication (simple misdemeanor).
Friday, Aug. 14
At approximately 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Duane Allen VanWie, 45, of Lamont, near Church Street and Worth Street in Lamont. VanWie was charged with assault (simple misdemeanor) and was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second-degree theft (Class D felony) and credit card fraud (Class D felony).