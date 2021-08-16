Sunday, Aug. 8
At about 11:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alyssa Lynn Kern, 21, of Newton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and fifth-degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
At about 12:20 a.m., deputies arrested Kalvin Demarco Wiley, 23, of West Union, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
At about 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Harley James Plowman, 33, of Webster City, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor).
At about 6:25 p.m., deputies arrested Adam James Nielson, 36, of Oelwein, and Matthew Allen Dixon, 23, of Stanley. Nielson was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (Class D felony), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor), Operation without Ignition Interlock Device as Required (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. Dixon was charged with possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near East Hayes Street and North Madison Street in Hazleton.
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, 33, of Oelwein, in the 2400 block of South Frederick Avenue in Oelwein on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to comply with Iowa sex offender registry (aggravated misdemeanor).
Friday, Aug. 13
At about 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy John Birmingham, 39, of Nashua, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second-degree theft (Class D felony), operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
Saturday, Aug. 14
At about 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Patricia Ann Brimmer, 37, of Hazleton, following an incident in the 400 block of East Sufficool Street in Hazleton. Brimmer was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).