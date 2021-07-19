Sunday, July 11
At about 7:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sherry Lynn Puccio, 48, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of possession of controlled substance (Class D felony) and unlawful possession of prescription pills (serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, July 12
At about 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Edward McDowell, 34, of Earlville, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, July 14
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Brent Allen Janssen, 35, of Marshalltown, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 16
At about 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Steffeny Ann Rose, 40, of Arlington, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Twanda Kress, 50, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Tosha Danielle Medina, 36, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third-degree harassment (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Hazleton.