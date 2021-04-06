Sunday, March 28
At about 4:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Quasqueton Avenue north of Walker. According to the investigation, a 2014 Ford F150 operated by Todd McCrea, of Winthrop, was traveling northbound on Quasqueton Avenue when McCrea suffered a suspected medical episode, lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch. The vehicle catapulted over a field drive and came to rest in the ditch. McCrea was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle for evaluation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Center Point Ambulance.
Monday, March 29
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 35, of Oelwein, on active arrests warrants for probation violation and fifth-degree Theft (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about noon, deputies arrested John Benedict Ketchens, Jr., 67, of Waterloo, on and active arrest warrant for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 30
At about 8 a.m., deputies arrested Karen Sue Sadlon, 62, of Earlville, on active arrests warrants for failure to appear and fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, March 31
At about 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Johanna Borntreger, 27, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant for an original charge of driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Gary Lutgen, 42, of Hawkeye. Lutgen was arrested on and active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 1
At about 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Wayne Darland, 48, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, April 2
At about 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Lee Durnil, 35, of Jesup, in the 1700 block of First Street West in Independence on and active arrest warrant for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, April 3
At about 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Larry Roy Sills, 58, of Walker, following a traffic stop near 330th Street and Iowa Avenue. Sills was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for speeding.
At about 1:05 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Lee Patava, 29, of Vinton, near 330th Street and Freeman Avenue. Patava was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and carrying weapons while intoxicated/impaired (serious misdemeanor).
At about 4:20 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony James Taylor, 38, of Oelwein, in the 180 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence after a deputy stopped to check on a person walking along the roadway. Taylor was charged with third or subsequent possession of marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor).