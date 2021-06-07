Sunday, May 23
At about 2:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Travis Earl Hamblin, 29, of Independence, following a traffic stop in the 300 block of First Street East in Independence. He was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor), public intoxication (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to use headlights when required and open container.
At about 5:40 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 46, of Independence, in the area of the Buchanan County Fairgrounds in the 1200 block of 12th Street Northeast, Independence. Moore was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance (Class D felony), third-degree burglary to vehicle (aggravated misdemeanor), attempted third-degree burglary to vehicle (serious misdemeanor), fourth-degree theft (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
At about 2 p.m., deputies arrested Steve Duane Benton, 33, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 24
At about 11 p.m., deputies arrested Shannon Jean Butterbaugh, 45, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, May 25
At about 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Raymond Hartgrave, 36, of Rowley, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, May 26
At about 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Regan Chhetri, 32, of St. Paul, Minnesota, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Lee Pettit, 40, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, May 27
At about 8:35 a.m., deputies arrested Teresa Lynn Forbes, 45, of Clermont. Forbes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 4 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 46, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Dizney Marie Willenborg, 21, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 32, of Hazleton, following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue south of Hazleton. He was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for no valid driver’s license. Thompson was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Friday, May 28
At about 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Brooke Ashley Roth, 31, of Rowley, following a disturbance and subsequent search warrant in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley. Roth was charged with first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
At about 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 26, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast in Independence. He was charged with violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor).
Saturday, May 29
At about 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Cameron Michael Presgrove, 21, of Toledo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, May 30
At about 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Robbie Allan Siemens, 45, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 31
At about 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Robbie John VandeVorde, 50, of Aurora, following an incident near Main Street and Union Street in Aurora. VandeVorde was charged with third-degree burglary (Class D felony), possession of burglary tools (aggravated misdemeanor) and fifth-degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor).
Tuesday, June 1
At about 10 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Corbin Lee Wygle, 33, of Aplington, in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast in Independence. Wygle was charged with violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor).
Wednesday, June 2
At about 7:15 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Haley Holmes, 29, of Independence. Holmes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of assault against law enforcement while displaying a weapon (Class D felony), assault against law enforcement causing injury (aggravated misdemeanor) and domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 25 in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast in Independence.
Thursday, June 3
At about 3 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 32, of Hazleton. Thompson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Charles Coonrad, 48, of Independence. Coonrad was charged with second offense failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 200block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
At about 10:10 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Gayle Einfelt, 21, of Evansdale, following a traffic stop near the 257 mile marker of Hwy 20. Einfelt was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for speed violation.
Friday, June 4
At about 8:25 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Davis Bult, 44, of Cedar Rapids, following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Swan Lake Blvd in Independence. Bult was charged with driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor).
At about 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Robbie Allan Siemens, 45, of Hazleton. Siemens was charged with third-degree burglary (Class D felony), first-degree theft (Class C felony), second-degree theft (Class D felony), third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor), third-degree criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor) and fourth-degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor). These charges are the result of multiple investigations stemming from incidents in Jesup and Hazleton. Siemens was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, June 5
At about 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Lee Jackson, 52, of Dubuque, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.