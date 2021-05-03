Sunday, April 18
At about 12:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremy Lee Elledge, 40, of Waterloo, in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, April 20
At about 6 a.m., deputies arrested Joel Longoria, Jr., 36, of Thompson, IA. Longoria was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 11 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan William Eickhoff, 33, of Oelwein on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for forgery (Class D felony), fifth-degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and probation violation. Eickhoff was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested James Mason Smith, 31, of Waverly. Smith was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, April 21
At about 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Mikeal Burgin, 26, of Cedar Rapids. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 22
At about 3 a.m., deputies arrested Bryce Aaron Messler, 20, of Hawkeye and Drake James Thompson, 18, of West Union, following a traffic stop near 115th Street and Ringgold Avenue. Messler was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for possession of tobacco by a minor, failure to display registration and failure to obey traffic control device. Thompson was charged with public intoxication (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), contribute to delinquency of a minor (simple misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol under age (simple misdemeanor).
Friday, April 23
At about 1 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Beatty Birchard, 38, of Quasqueton. following a traffic stop near Fifth Street and Dubuque Street in Quasqueton. Birchard was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor).
At about 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Faith Ariel Mattson, 22, of Iowa City. Mattson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 9 a.m., deputies arrested Sheena Lorrine Sibert, 31, of Independence, in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue. Sibert was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of assault causing injury on persons in certain occupations (aggravated misdemeanor).
At about 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Wendell Lee Gaines, 58, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 10:15 p.m., deputies arrested Megan Michelle Otto, 31, of Fairbank. Otto was charged with Assault Causing Injury (serious misdemeanor), Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and Trespass (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made after an incident in the 200 blk Westline Drive in Hazleton.
Saturday, April 24
At about 4:10 a.m., deputies arrested Alexander Donald Petersen, 34, of Brandon, following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Benton-Buchanan Road. Petersen was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor).
At about 11 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Michael Bailey, 28, of Vinton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, April 25
At about 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested James Richard Beebe, 18, of Independence. Beebe was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 600 blk Seventh Street SW in Independence.
Monday, April 26
At about 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested Juwan Kenneth Pernell, Jr., 22, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Ellie Elizabeth Christianson, 20, of Guttenberg, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 2 p.m., deputies arrested Justis William Kim Tielebein, 20, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, April 27
At about 11:25 p.m., deputies arrested Cassey Shane Richards, 36, of Lamont. Richards was charged with second-degree robbery (Class C felony), second-degree burglary (class C felony), assault with intent to inflict serious injury (aggravated misdemeanor), trespass with injury (serious misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor) and operation of non-registered vehicle (simple misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident in the 1700 block of Golf Course Boulevard on April 20.
Wednesday, April 28
At about 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Bradlee Peterson, 24, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 29
At about 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Keith Marlon Taylor, 57, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 1
At about 1:25 a.m., deputies arrested David Patrick Pint, 51, of Independence, following a traffic stop near 250th Street and Henley Avenue. Pint was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor).