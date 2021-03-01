Sunday, Feb, 14.
At 9:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Leon Martin, 57, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation.
Tuesday, Feb.16
At about 9 a.m., deputies arrested James Henry Schwartz, 20, of Sparta, Wisconsin, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
At about 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Wade Stacey, 26, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
At about 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary James Turner, 26, of Independence, in the 800 block of First Street West in Independence, on the charge of first-offense failure to comply with sex offender registry (an aggravated misdemeanor).
Wednesday, Feb. 17
At about 12:30 a.m, deputies arrested Jeremy Lee Elledge, 39, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Thursday, Feb. 18
At about 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Curtis John Rawson, 26, of Walker, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Friday, Feb. 19
At about 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 35, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Saturday, Feb. 20
At about 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Beau Andrew Nichols, 35, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Sunday, Feb. 21
At 4:35 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha Jo Brown, 22, of Independence, on a charge of first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) following a report of a vehicle in a creek bed near Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) and Otterville Boulevard north of Independence.
Monday, Feb. 22
At 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn Todd Pitt, 25, of Cedar Falls, of charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to maintain control and operation without registration. He was arrested following a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 1000 block of 102nd Street east of Fairbank.