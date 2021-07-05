Monday, June 21
At about 5 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mark Russell Toale, 42, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of indecent contact with a child (aggravated misdemeanor)
At about 6:05 p.m., deputies arrested Teresa Marie Flom, 44, of Aurora, following an incident in the 300 block of Union Street in Aurora. She was charged with domestic abuse assault with bodily injury (serious misdemeanor).
At about 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Lucas Wesley Rodman, 18, of Evansdale, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of gathering where controlled substances are used (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Wednesday, June 23
At about 3 p.m., deputies arrested Jaden Antoine Johnson, 18, of Independence, in the 400 block of 7th Avenue NE in Independence on an active arrest warrant out of Dubuque County for original charges of first-degree robbery (class B felony), first-degree burglary (Class B felony), assault while participating in a felony (Class C felony) and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (aggravated misdemeanor).
Monday, June 28
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Joseph Hughes, 20, of Maquoketa, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
At about 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob David Snay, 27, of Independence, 500 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence. He was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
Tuesday, June 29
At about 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Marie Kern, 33, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Ida County.
At about 10 a.m., deputies arrested John Arthur Williams, Jr., 47, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Wednesday, June 30
At about 3 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Charles Coonrad, 48, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation.
At about 3 p.m., deputies arrested Baylee Christine Stammeyer, 29, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
Thursday, July 01
At about 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Timothy Foster, 36, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear.
At about 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Katherine Maire Lewis, 22, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue (Hwy. 150) south of Hazleton. Lewis was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor). She was also cited for a speed violation.
Friday, July 2
At about 4:55 a.m., deputies arrested Joel Leonides Ramirez, 32, of Hazleton, following an accident at the intersection of 135th Street and Washburn Avenue south of Lamont. Ramirez was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to yield upon left turn and failure to provide information at accident.
At about 7:55 a.m., deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first-degree robbery (Class B felony) and first-degree burglary (Class B felony). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont. The juvenile was processed at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and subsequently transported to juvenile detention for holding.
At about 2 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Joe Joskey Carnicle, 18, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first-degree robbery (Class B felony) and first-degree burglary (Class B felony)
Saturday, July 3
At about 3:40 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Regina Szakacs, 46, of Cedar Rapids. Szakacs was arrested following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker of Hwy. 20. She was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).