Wednesday, Dec. 2
At about 9:15 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tessa Annette Rose Marion, 27, of Independence, following an incident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue west of Independence. She is charged with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations causing injury (aggravated misdemeanor).
Saturday, Dec. 5
At about 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Chaz Anthony Youngblood, 24, of Little Falls, Minnesota, following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence. Youngblood was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance.
At about 9:20 a.m, deputies arrested Brent Alan Olmstead, 28, of Independence, in the 1800 block of Gold Course Golf Course Boulevard west of Independence. Olmstead was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second-degree theft (Class D felony).