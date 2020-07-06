Tuesday, June 30
At 7:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block North Main Street in Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2007 GMC Acadia operated by Brett Albert Berry, 33, of Oelwein, was traveling northbound on Main Street when Berry lost control of the vehicle while traversing a curve. Berry’s vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and jumped the curb of the west side of the road, striking three different vehicles that were parked in a used car sales lot before coming to rest along the west edge of the roadway.
Berry was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries and later issued citations for no proof of insurance, open container, striking fixtures and driving left of center.
This accident remains under investigation and further charges are pending.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance Service.
Thursday, July 2
At about 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Martin Jauienhug, 33, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 3
At about 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle David Bruscato, 21, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, following a traffic stop near the 260 mile marker on Hwy 20. Bruscato was charged with the serious misdemeanors of first-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, as well as the aggravated misdemeanor of carrying weapons while intoxicated.
At about 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Corey Christopher Peterson, 31, of Cedar Rapids, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of first offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Larry Wayne Hunt, Jr., 24, of Lamont, following a traffic stop near 135th Street and Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187). He was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4
At 11:55 p.m., deputies arrested Hannah Melissa Wilke, 18, of Elkader, following an incident in the 200 block of Water Street in Quasqueton. Wilke was charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.