INDEPENDENCE — Starting next week Buchanan County health care providers will put on weekly community vaccination clinics. This is a change in how COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in the county, according to a news release from Buchanan County Health Center.
Buchanan County Public Health will collaborate with BCHC, Regional Family Health Winthrop, MercyOne Family Health, and local pharmacies on the clinics.
The first clinic will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Rydell of Independence’s former location, 1210 1st Street West in Independence. There will be 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine distributed at this clinic.
Appointments are required. Call Buchanan County Public Health at 319-332-1886. Leave a message if your call cannot be answered. Appointments can also be made online at: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210696402868160.
Those eligible for the vaccine include:
• health care personnel;
• long-term care facility residents;
• people 65 years of age and older;
• people ages 16-64 who are or might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions;
• first responders (fire department, police officers, and child welfare social workers);
• preschool through 12th grade school staff;
• early childhood education and childcare workers;
• individuals living in home settings who depend on attendant care staff;
• frontline essential workers in the food, agricultural, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing;
• staff of and individuals living in congregate settings (shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, detention centers);
• inspectors responsible for health, life, and safety;
• government officials engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during legislative session; and
• correctional facility staff.
If you are receiving your first dose, second dose appointments will be scheduled during your first clinic visit for April 15. If these dates and times do not work for you, you are encouraged to try scheduling with pharmacies such as HyVee, CVS and Walgreens. Contact each clinic for information on their vaccine availability.
For more information on vaccine availability and upcoming clinics, visit www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov.
As of Thursday morning, Buchanan County has seen 1,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cumulatively since March 2020, but only 3 percent of people tested in the past seven days have been positive for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Thirty Buchanan County deaths since last March have been linked to COVID-19, state figures show.
Fayette County has had 1,879 positive cases and 37 deaths since last March, but only 1 percent of people tested in the past seven days have been positive.