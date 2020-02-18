Controversy showed up in county votes over the last few months on zoning decisions that will lead to a Dollar General outside Fairbank city limits.
The Buchanan County Zoning Commission heard comments on Dec. 3 as to whether to rezone just over 2 acres next to the ethanol plant, Flint Hills Resources, located east of Fairbank on Iowa 281, from agricultural and industrial to commercial in section four of Fairbank Township, for a retail store named in meeting minutes as Dollar General, as requested by James L. Kaufman Sr.
Zoning Administrator Matt Even said the request complies with the objectives and policies of the Comprehensive Plan.
After hearing comments for and against the plan, however, the commissioner who moved to deny the request, Bronson Wierck, said "there is no overriding public need as stated in the comprehensive plan," according to minutes.
The commission voted 5-0 to recommend denying the request when it went to the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
On Jan. 13, the County Supervisors approved the preliminary plat of the Schares Addition as the Zoning Commission had, and held a 20-minute hearing on whether to rezone the 2.1 acres from ag and industrial to commercial at Kaufman Sr.'s request.
The supervisors heard from Even that the zoning commission had voted 5-0 to deny the request. No other comments were reflected in minutes.
However, the supervisors voted 2-1 to approve Kaufman Sr.'s request. Don Shonka and Chair Gary Gissel voted in favor with Clayton Ohrt opposed.
Zoning Commission hearing discussion from the Dec. 3 minutes follows.
According to AJ "Lans" Flickinger representing the person requesting the change, James Kaufman Sr., if passed, three-tenths acre would move from agricultural zoning to commercial. It is next to the ethanol plant which is an industrial use. The rest was zoned industrial in 1989 for a proposed auto body shop that never materialized, and the land remained in agricultural production.
Erika Kaufman said there were no immediate neighbors, that the remaining land will stay in agricultural use, and the use is great for communities, minutes state.
Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter said the retail store is not needed, would add a lot of traffic on this road and the road is already dangerous due to a high volume of truck traffic [Iowa 281].
Previous owner of Fairbank Food Center Dolan Burreson said the Dollar General stores are detrimental to communities running local stores, and voiced safety concerns for likely increased bicycle and buggy traffic on a road with narrow shoulders and steep ditches.
Harter echoed safety concerns and said the store would have a large impact on the economy of Fairbank and the Amish community.
Kaufman said Fairbank was very opposed to Flint Hills coming in, but now they are very pleased with it, and that the Fairbank Food Center and its owners have been great for the community, but she would hate to see fear of change affect this opportunity.
Replying to Kaufman, Burreson agreed DG is not a grocery store, but said it probably contains fifty percent of the same items as the Fairbank Food Center.
Commissioners Bronson Wierck moved to recommend denying the request and Jan Short seconded.
Wierck said during the hearing that this property has a high corn suitability rating, they have an opportunity to build in the industrial park which has all the services, and that there is no overriding public need as stated in the comprehensive plan — in apparent contrast to Even's comments. Wierck also echoed the safety concern that this property would have only have five or six cars coming a day how it is currently zoned as an auto body shop, but a retail store would have much more traffic.
Short stated that this request is not in compliance with the comprehensive land [use plan], there are many safety risks, and it would have a negative economic impact on the surrounding area.