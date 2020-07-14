FAIRBANK — The East Buchanan Buccaneers escaped Wapsie Valley Warriors with an 8-7 win to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
East Buchanan took a five-run lead in the fifth inning, but Wapsie Valley answered in the bottom of the inning with six to take a one-run lead.
The Buccaneers shut down the Warriors in the last two innings, as East Buchanan rallied in the sixth. Junior first baseman Emma Cook scored the winning run from third on a fly ball by freshman left fielder Averiel Brady that was dropped in the outfield.
Brady led the Buccaneers offense going 2-for-4 at the plate and batting in two runs. Cook scored two runs in the game while getting one hit and working one walk.
Buccaneers head coach Marci Fox saw things to work on as her team moves to the Class 1A Region 7 second round game against Janesville (8-7). The game begins at 7 p.m. at Janesville High School.
“We left way too many runners on base. That was huge,” she said. “And we got to be more patient with the stick. We are falling for that change up, and we know it’s coming and we’re still falling for it. We are going to work on that tomorrow. We’re gonna come up (against) better pitchers as the tournament goes on, that’s big.
“A good thing is we came together as a team, both our pitchers did what they could for us and Lara Fox pitched a couple of good innings. She had that rough inning and Eden Brady came in just amazing and finished everything up for us. It was fabulous.”
Fox, a sophomore, struck out five batters while walking five in her 4 1/3 innings. She gave up five runs — four earned — on five hits. Brady, an eighth-grader, struck out two in her 2 2/3 innings of work. She allowed two runs on three hits.
The Bucs had seven hits in the game, all were singles.
Sophomore Lauren Donlea had one hit and scored a run.
Senior Olivia Donlea reached base on a walk and by getting hit by a pitch. She scored one run.
Eighth-grade second baseman Eden Brady had one hit.
Sophomore third baseman Kyara Pals had a hit, a walk, two runs scored and one RBI.
Lara Fox had a hit, one run scored and one RBI.
Sophomore right fielder Taylor Russell collected one RBI.
Senior catcher Lakyn Beyer, who walked twice and reached on an error, had one RBI.
Wapsie Valley had eight hits as a team, including seven singles and one double. Freshman first baseman Sydney Matthias had two hits, including a two-run double, and scored once.
Junior right fielder Courtney Schmitz had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run.
Senior center fielder Kaci Beesecker had two hits and scored a run.
Senior third baseman Sammi Kane and freshman left fielder Brylee Bellis each had a hit, walked twice and scored a run.
Neil pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out four while walking three. She gave up four hits and six runs, only two of which were earned. Eighth-grader Anna Curley pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out one, walking three and allowing one hit and two runs.
Wapsie Valley committed four fielding errors. East Buchanan committed two.
SCORING BY INNING
East Buchanan 0 1 0 0 5 1 1 — 8
Wapsie Valley 0 1 0 0 6 0 0 — 7