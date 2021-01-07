Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Build a box to house a screech owl at a 12-4 p.m. workshop on Monday, Jan. 25 at Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. This Buchanan County Conservation program may interest persons whose property has a mouse or insect problem, who enjoy birdwatching or who like to create.

Each box costs $10 and includes all materials, a paper plan and a video of how to assemble the box. Register at mycountyparks.com. If unable to pick up at the posted time, persons may set up a different time by calling 319-636-2617 or emailing mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.

 
 
 

