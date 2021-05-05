Clayton County Conservation and the Driftless Area Wetlands Centre in Marquette will co-host the next Building Better Birders Workshop with Kelly McKay. Attend this day of birding to learn some new skills at the Driftless Area Wetlands Centre — Marquette on Sunday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The workshop will be led by Wildlife Biologist Kelly McKay, of the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center. McKay, with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation) and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center), developed the Building Better Birders Series in an effort to advance public skills identifying birds and promote more involvement in Citizen Science.
Class size is limited to allow for social distancing, so please register for the event at www.claytoncountyconservation.org.
For more information, call 245-1516. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while attending. The Driftless Area Wetlands Centre is located 509 US 18, Marquette, Iowa.