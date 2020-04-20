The state fire marshal enacted a burning ban in Fayette County as of 1 p.m. Monday.
“No person shall engage in open burning in Fayette County ... except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code 11.40 (3) until such time as Lisa Roberts, representing each fire department having all or part of their fire district withing Fayette County notifies the state fire marshal that such conditions dangerous to life or property no longer exists,” says the proclamation issued by State Fire Marshall Dan Wood on Monday.
All of the county’s fire departments support the ban, according to the county’s emergency management agency coordinator, Lisa Roberts, who submitted the request to the fire marshal.
Violation of a ban is a simple misdemeanor.
The National Weather Service on Monday issued a hazardous weather outlook saying that “afternoon wind gusts coupled with low humidities will result in an elevated fire risk today. Any outdoor fires could quickly spread.”
Thunderstorms were possible Monday afternoon and there is potentials for storms again on Wednesday and Thursday.
The ban, by state law, does not prohibit “a supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn will take place, the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills, or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch,” according to documentation issued by Roberts alongside the burn ban proclamation.