The Oelwein Public Library experienced a water leak in its fire suppression system piping Thursday evening.
The incident caused a fair amount of damage to furniture and area carpets located in the magazine reading room area of the library. The leak occurred in pipe located in the ceiling along the south facing wall of the affected reading room.
City 911 dispatchers received a call for assistance from the library staff at approximately 5:37pm Thursday evening. Police and fire department personnel responded and arrived around 5:45pm. Upon arriving, fire fighters assisted Library Director, Susan Macken, in shutting off the water supply source used in the system. Fire department personnel proceeded to perform an initial check to see exactly where the leak was located by removing ceiling tiles. Other fire fighters initiated clean up efforts using a portable shop vac. A large quantity of water was spilled onto the floor from the burst pipe. Clean up took about a half hour to complete.
Prior to the arrival of first responders, library employees had already moved furniture and area rugs out of the room to help minimize damage and clear the way for first responders to work. Police initially worked with library staff to ensure that all clients had safely exited the building.
Oelwein City Assistant Fire Chief, Jim Tuecke said that the burst pipe was probably caused by freezing. City Administrator, Dylan Mulfinger, also arrived later at the library to check on the situation and consult with the library director to determine what would be done in the way of follow up to repair the damage and determine the operational status of the library.
It was decided that the library would be closed until further notice until repairs could be made to the fire suppression system. Lack of a functioning system presented a safety concern for patrons using the library. At present there was no estimate of damage or any idea of how long it would take to perform needed repairs.