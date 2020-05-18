Two candidates have announced they will seek the Democratic nomination to replace Rep. Bruce Bearinger in House District 64.
Travis Bushaw, an Oelwein businessman and high school wrestling head coach, and Jodi Grover, a Buchanan County resident and an administrator at Upper Iowa University, have issued press releases announcing their candidacies.
District 64 includes most of Fayette and Buchanan counties.
Bearinger announced in April that he accepted the position of dean of agriculture, animal science and business technologies at Northeast Iowa College and he will not seek re-election this November. He begins his new job full-time in June.
Bearinger's name will still appear on the primary ballot but following the June 2 election he will withdraw from general election consideration. A special nomination convention will then be held to choose a new Democratic nominee.
“I’m running so that we can put into place a plan of action that makes our state a better place for our children," Bushaw said. "It's important to me they not only grow up, get an education, and live a fulfilled life, but they feel like they can achieve those things right here in Iowa.”
He added: “It's more important than ever we have strong leadership at the state level. As your state representative, I'll represent our communities proudly and work hard every day to fight for families, small businesses and ag enterprises all across our district.”
Grover also explained her motivation for running.
“It’s crucial we elect someone to the Statehouse who will be a strong advocate for rural Iowans," she said. "We have seen a steady decline in public school funding, access to quality and affordable healthcare, and vitality of Main Street businesses in rural and small town Iowa for far too long."
Grover added: “I want to thank my friend Representative Bearinger for all the wonderful work he has done on behalf of our community these past years and congratulate him on his new position. If elected, I’ll work hard every day to ensure my colleagues in Des Moines don’t forget about us up here in rural Iowa and provide the type of support our district has earned.”
About Bushaw
Bushaw is the broker-owner of Cornerstone Real Estate in Oelwein, head coach of Oelwein High School Wrestling, and a trustee on the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation. His wife, Dr. Erica Bushaw, is a pharmacist in Oelwein and owner of Oelwein Family Pharmacy.
They have lived and worked in Oelwein for 11 years.
Travis Bushaw grew up in Strawberry Point and graduated from Starmont High School.
“Ensuring that someone who knows our communities, lives in our communities, and works in our communities is a priority for this seat. It’s an opportunity I am privileged to work toward.”
Learn more at www.bushawforiowa.com.
About Grover
Grover is a teacher educator coordinator-lead at Upper Iowa University. She oversees the teacher education program in Fayette and regional center programs in Des Moines, Waterloo and Bettendorf.
She is a board member of the Iowa Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and clerked in the Iowa Senate for Sen. Brian Schoenjahn.
Grover is a member of the Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters, and is a lector at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Additionally, Jodi volunteers as a bell ringer for the Buchanan County Salvation Army.
She graduated from East Buchanan High School, Hawkeye Community College and Upper Iowa University. She earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education as well as a master of education degree at UIU.
Learn more at www.jodigroverforiowa.com.