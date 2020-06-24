Travis Bushaw is an Oelwein Realtor who was one of two Democrat candidates who sought to join the race for Iowa House District 64 after incumbent Rep. Bruce Bearinger announced he wouldn’t run again.
Bearinger announced in April he had accepted a position with Northeast Iowa Community College earlier this year. It was after the March filing deadline and too late for another Democrat to get on the ballot the “conventional” way (by filing), which means they would have to be nominated at a nominating convention (the unconventional way).
Bushaw, an Oelwein businessman and high school wrestling head coach, and Jodi Grover, a Buchanan County resident and an administrator at Upper Iowa University, announced their candidacies at the time.
District 64 includes most of Fayette and Buchanan counties.
Bushaw announced his withdrawal Thursday on his political page on Facebook and threw his support to Grover.
“While it’s still a couple weeks until an official decision will be made, it’s become clear in the last few days that it’s going to be difficult to get enough delegate votes at the nominating convention to get on the ballot,” Bushaw posted. “Rather than delay the process any further, we are officially withdrawing from the race for the Democratic nomination for HD64.
“We have an incredible candidate in Jodi Grover for Iowa and we will be doing everything possible to make sure Jodi represents us in the IA House... Please follow her page as she continues her campaign to win this election!”
Grover is also a board member of the Iowa Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and clerked in the Iowa Senate for Sen. Brian Schoenjahn.
Bushaw thanked his supporters.
“Thank you so much for the support and love you’ve shown me during this process. It means so much to me, and I hope you all know that.”
The Democrat nominee will face Republican Chad Ingels of Westgate, who is also the West Central School Board president, at the November General Election.