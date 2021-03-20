The year 2020 opened with promise in Oelwein.
In the downtown, for example, Flowers on Main reopened on Jan. 17 under the new ownership of Perry and Sam Nehl, while just down the street Theresa Brown later in the month opened Vibes Up.
Big changes were on the way at the historic Hotel Mealey building, where its new owner, Travis Bushaw was making improvements. He soon relocated his Realty business, Cornerstone Real Estate, to a remodeled office on the ground floor.
Then came the Jan. 27 announcement from Hy-Vee that it planned to open a new kind of store in Oelwein. The Iowa-based grocery retailer said it was buying up buildings shuttered by Shopko. Those were to be remodeled to become Dollar Fresh stores.
As all this was happening however, storm clouds were gathering. Thousands of miles to the west in Washington state on Jan. 21 the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the United States. A little more than a month later, on Sunday, March 8, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced three cases of COVID-19 had surfaced in Iowa. In the ensuing weeks, schools were shut down and safety restrictions on businesses began.
SURVIVAL MODE
Some businesses closed for good, such as Oelwein's Pizza Hut. Many adapted, adding delivery services, curbside pickup and looking to online, for example.
“Business owners are learning a whole new side of their businesses by learning to do things virtually,” said Deb Howard, executive director of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.
A lot of businesses were forced to look beyond their front doors, she added, and so now there are lots of opportunities for local shopping online.
While it is an understatement to say that businesses are feeling the effects of COVID-19, the importance of support from local residents cannot be overstated.
“When this (the pandemic) first started, I said I hope if any good can come of this, it will be people turning to local businesses to support them and keep them open," Howard said. "I’m thrilled to say that has happened.”
OCAD nurtured such support by launching the Buy Now, Shop Later program with sponsor Fidelity Bank. People were encouraged to go to an OCAD online store to buy gift certificates for local businesses, providing some cash flow as lean times hit.
OCAD also hosted a number of webinars designed to assist businesses in various ways.
Howard added that Northeast Iowa Community College has been a big player in providing various programming for businesses and the Iowa Economic Development Authority has been good about sending pertinent information to local businesses.
Several businesses also secured financial relief through the federally created COVID Payroll Protection Program, she said.
“We’re gradually going in the right direction,” Howard said.
PROGRESS CONTINUES
Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dollar Fresh project stayed on track, eventually announcing a September opening date and the agreement that brought the Oelwein Family Pharmacy operation into the store as a new HyVee pharmacy.
"The opening of Dollar Fresh was an exciting project to have completed and doing business during the pandemic," Howard said. "It was a positive event that encouraged everyone that things were still progressing in Oelwein."
There are a couple of other projects progressing that have not yet been announced, she said.
"Oelwein is fortunate to be on the radar of these companies that are making large investments in our community. Be on the lookout for the official announcements coming soon."
Inquiries from interested businesses continue to come into the OCAD office for all sectors of the business community, although it has slowed down tremendously due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard said, noting that new businesses and relocation of existing businesses have taken place:
• Market 25 is a new vendor boutique located at 25 E. Charles St., and the home of Studio 17 for Savanna DeJong’s massage. This venture was branched out to utilize the building for a new and different direction.
• Opal and Grey Boutique owned and operated by Jennifer Doudney and Jennifer Juchem opened at 22 S. Frederick Ave. Its inventory includes clothing for women, children and men, home décor and more.
• VibesUp Heartland has moved to a new location at 901 E. Charles St. in the lower level of Brown’s Chiropractic.
• O Town Discounts & Can Redemption moved to 330 S. Frederick Ave., in the former Carpet Corner location.
• Hacienda Del Rio has purchased the former Winter Photography building at 101 S. Frederick Ave. A total renovation at the building is taking place and will be home to the Mexican restaurant in the near future. The new restaurant will have a larger capacity for seating and a larger bar area.
So, despite the challenges, the year 2021 is also opening with promise. This special report compiled by Oelwein Daily Register staff includes many examples. Read on.