It is Wednesday morning, and the family recipe wheat bread is fresh from the oven at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
Mike Aiello stops in for his neatly sliced loaf. He saw the dismal forecast and was afraid his cousin might close up shop early.
“It’s the only bread we eat,” Aiello says. “It’s pretty rare I miss a week.”
“We bake every day,” Leo says, Monday through Saturday. Wednesdays are wheat bread, other days are white bread. “People call one day ahead, so we know how much to bake. We do everything from scratch. Very simple recipes. No sugar, no shortening, no eggs, no milk in the bread.”
As with the bread, the town has come to depend on the Leo family for many staples of its diet.
Frank and Angelina Leo opened Leo’s Grocery in 1922 on the west side of Oelwein, meaning the Leo family has been providing traditional Italian cuisine to the Oelwein population — and Northeast Iowa — for 97 years.
Angelina’s recipes for Italian bread, sausage, meatballs and spaghetti sauce have remained the mainstays of the Leo family’s reputation for excellent food. She always had a kind word and a candy dish ready for the neighborhood children.
It has been more than 70 years since their oldest son, Nick, opened a tavern and introduced his homemade pizza in the early 1940s.
“Nick’s Pizza” was born and has been a weekly staple to many Oelweinites ever since. His thin crust, unique sauce and Angelina’s sausage was served through several businesses Nick owned.
Nick was known for his kindness to customers and his infinite jokes.
Today, the third generation of the Leo family continues the tradition of serving excellent food in a friendly atmosphere. Mike Leo owns Leo’s Italian Restaurant and Leo’s Generations Lounge at 29 S. Frederick Ave. in downtown Oelwein.
Leo grew up cooking with his grandmother and his parents.
He has added his own creations such as the “Panino,” “Leo’s Bread Bowls” and his mother Evon’s recipe for the seasonal chili. His diverse, seven-page menu offers Italian and American fare in a warm, unique, old world setting.
In 2008, he turned the second story into the modern Generations Lounge serving a wide variety of wines, specialty drinks and over 70 beers with its own menu. Customers frequently comment they feel like they are in Chicago or New York. The lounge is WiFi accessible and is also available for parties, business meetings, and hosts many sporting events.
Whether visitors go downstairs or up, Leo invites the community to check out a positively unique dining experience.