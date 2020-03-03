Community Bank of Oelwein is exactly, intentionally, what its name represents.
The building at 150 First St. SE, east of Casey’s, began as Community Bank in 1998 after its former life as a Culligan store.
“The bank was founded because other banks in town were being bought by nationwide and regional banks,” said President Jim Kullmer. “The founders wanted a bank that understood and served Oelwein.”
Its board consists of members of the community and greater area who Kullmer said bring “a variety of experience and knowledge” — a farmer, a dentist, an insurance agent, a former president of the bank who chairs the board, and a banker from another town.
“We definitely want to be a community bank — that’s why it’s in our name,” he said.
Community members are choosing to bank there, multiple data sets show. A 2015 expansion more than doubled the size of the building. Its assets have grown from zero in 1998 to over $110 million today, and it employs a dozen people, from the president to real estate and ag loan officers to tellers and cashiers.
“Community Bank of Oelwein has seen really good growth in over 20 years,” Kullmer said.
In October, he says, “Other local businesses voted us the most congenial business in town” as recognized by the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.
“The money we deposit here in the bank, we lend to local businesses or homeowners — local deposits are invested locally to help local people.”
“The biggest thing here is personal expertise,” Kullmer said. “We understand Oelwein and small towns. If you fill out an application online, a big, corporate bank doesn’t understand your circumstances. We don’t consider our products to be ‘cookie cutter’ — we adapt to your needs.”
Some local needs the bank fills include community education for schoolchildren and adults in agriculture and other businesses.
Young savers in the Husky Cub Club have an incentive since every time they make a deposit, they receive a punch on a punch-card and can save up for prizes and toys.
Several employees conduct presentations on financial literacy at the schools — primarily Oelwein — to children as young as junior-high-age enrolled in the Junior Achievement program.
Adults have access to small business and agribusiness seminars the bank has sponsored to better inform customers of their options.
“Whether it’s marketing advice or succession planning, we want our customers to be well-informed,” Kullmer said. Other services include educating customers about health savings accounts for medical needs and individual retirement accounts.
Kullmer has over 30 years of banking experience in agricultural, commercial and real estate lending, previously having served in the Iowa communities of Blairstown, Keystone, Bennett and Maxwell.
He began in Oelwein a year and a half ago and is still meeting new people daily.
“I’ve always worked at small-town community banks, so it’s been a nice fit,” he said, and he feels comfortable. “There haven’t been too many situations here that I haven’t encountered before.”
Lobby hours at Community Bank of Oelwein are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday until 5:30 p.m. The drive-up is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays until noon.