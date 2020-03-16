QUASQUETON — Expansion and paying it forward is the name of the game for Hagers Roasting Company in Quasqueton. The small coffee manufacturing company and coffee house continues to find ways to add value to the community it calls home.
Since Hagers’ inception as a home-based business seven years ago, they have continued to grow, most recently providing food to their loyal coffee customers. They have added regular and gluten free cookies, muffins and cinnamon rolls to their daily offerings of coffee. They are also providing an all you can eat breakfast every Saturday in their Quasky coffee shop.
With the addition of food comes a doubling of the production of their coffee.
“Since we have added the oven, we have seen the amount of coffee we need to process double,” said owner Teri Hager. “We not only provide our own coffee shop with our roasted coffee, we are also the exclusive supplier of coffee to a bakery and deli in Cedar Rapids as well as a bakery in Cascade and we also have it available in The Trendy Tulip in Independence.”
With the purchase of their stove, they were also given the opportunity to assist another local home-based business. Bridgette Moroney of Homemade creates meals to be delivered around the area. She was a customer of Hagers and was in need of a certified kitchen to do her work and the Hagers just happened to have one of those available.
Hagers offered their kitchen to Homemade in an effort to provide more services to the community and pay forward any help they may have received over the years. Because of this, they are now also able to add a small number of single serve meals to the offerings at Hagers Roasting Company, which in turn offers more to the community this small manufacturer calls home.
