When Blake Kerns was 16, he and a high school friend decided to grow a patch of sweet corn for a summer business venture. Kerns rented an acre and-a-half of land from his dad Rex, he and his friend put up an electric fence, and they planted sweet corn.
“We decided, hey, it beats working for other people. My dad was a grain farmer and had that little piece of ground that wasn’t being planted,” Kerns said. “I just kept with it. It became a good summer job.”
Whether it was a stroke of luck or genius is anyone’s guess, but at age 16 Kerns had already made his career choice. The decision to go to work for himself sustained him while he built his sweet corn business into its dominating position in the marketplace throughout eastern Iowa, into southern Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
After graduating from Oelwein High School, Kerns went on to study business management and entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa. While at college, he got a job at HyVee.
“The boss liked me, because I worked hard,” Kerns said. “I got into selling my sweet corn to the stores that way. “
Kerns said the biggest reason he got into the grocery stores was he realized at the time there was a need for packaged sweet corn. He was in an urban setting in Iowa City and he saw that people were willing to pay for the convenience.
“No one likes to husk it themselves,” he said about preparing sweet corn for cooking. “I started packaging the sweet corn, providing husked packaged corn with my label on it. Almost all the stores took it up.”
Kerns said the entrepreneurship program at UI worked out great for him.
“I would write these big 50-page business plans and then go home for the summer and execute them. I gradually increased the acres,” he said. “That school really made it happen for me.”
Kerns says he is at least a fourth generation farmer, but when he was coming of age to begin farming, the cost kept him from following in the family footsteps, so to speak.
“Part of the reason I got into the sweet corn business was at the time land was so expensive. I couldn’t afford to rent 2,000 acres and grain farm and make it. But, I could afford to rent 40 acres and grow sweet corn,” he said.
It wasn’t long before the oldest son of Rex and Connie Kerns had begun making a name for himself with Kerns Homegrown. His sweet corn was becoming a household word and a top draw at barbecues and suppers across the area. People flocked to his sweet corn stands in Oelwein and Prairie du Chien, where loads of fresh-from-the field corn is delivered daily.
The sweet corn business is a strong market, but it is also very labor intensive.
“It’s a lot of management and labor,” Kerns admits. “The window for freshness and peak flavor is so small, a big part of my job is logistics.”
About four years ago, Kerns expanded his operation to include fresh green beans. He said his grocery store managers wanted him to supply more products and gave him a list of possibilities. He chose green beans.
“It’s a huge advantage for me to be here in the Midwest. All the other green beans that are sold around here are coming from Tennessee. I have a weekly advantage over those growers,” he said.
It’s hard for the average person to fathom mass marketing sweet corn and green beans. It’s definitely not the same as growing a few rows in the garden.
“We plant sweet corn every other day for 100 days, which makes around 50 crops,” Kerns said explaining the process. “All of it has to be done at the right time, the preparation, you can’t get away from it for a day. It’s a daily management challenge.”
He plants the first sweet corn under plastic in late March, early April.
“Ideally, we shoot for July 4 for the first sweet corn harvest. That’s when everyone seems to want it. It’s a little expensive to start it under plastic, but you get into the stores early that way,” he said.
The green beans, which are also planted every other day, are started later when ground temperatures warm up and he doesn’t plant beans under plastic.
Kerns has one full-time employee and two full-time seasonal employees, along with another 50 or so, part-time seasonal employees, including those that take care of the mobile stands. He sells bulk sweet corn and green beans to about 40 HyVee and Fareway grocery stores in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly, Oelwein, Dubuque, Coralville, and North Liberty, six days-a-week.
“They have fresh corn and beans coming in every day,” he said. In addition to the daily routes, twice a week, HyVee brings a semi to the field and Kerns’ employees load it with fresh-picked sweet corn and beans. The produce is taken to a warehouse and shipped out to their 245 stores.
One stalk produces one ear of sweet corn consistently. That is the rule of thumb when figuring the planting acres. Kerns has about 70 acres of sweet corn and 30 acres of green beans. In total, he farms 2,100 acres, but spends about 95 percent of his time on the 100 acres of produce.
“We literally work 100 hours a week during the season. Now, from mid-September to the end of the year (mid-October), we’re on the downhill slide. The demand is less now than in July and August,” he said.
Kerns says this year the demand for his Kerns Homegrown products was good.
“I used to worry about the competition, but then you realize nobody is going to want to do that much work. Others generally don’t last more than a couple years at this,” he said.
It is an extreme amount of work, but the totals for the year speak for themselves, approximately 125,000 dozen ears of sweet corn (1.5 million ears), and approximately 250,000 pounds of green beans.
When the sweet corn and green beans season ends, Kerns turns his attention to the grain farming.
“I can’t wait to get in the combine. That will be the easiest work I’ve had in four months,” he joked.
Kerns and his wife Anna have three sons ages 7, 5 and 1. He says it’s too early to tell whether any of their boys will have an interest in carrying on the Kerns Homegrown operation someday. In addition to the produce business, he has been helping his wife with the design and construction of her new dance studio, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, located on the south edge of Oelwein. He researched and designed the dance floors in the three studios housed in the new academy.
“We are hoping that this year is the busiest year that we’ll have in our lives,” he said with a laugh, while doubting the probability.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about quality,” Kerns said. “Every time you try to cut corners, it doesn’t work out. I have never once sold something that I didn’t like.”