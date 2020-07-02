OELWEIN — Vogel Insurance Agency announces the hiring of Lisa Bahe as insurance agent. Lisa joins Vogel Insurance Agency with a banking and sales background.
Most recently she was an ag loan officer, and prior to that sold seed for Bahe Seed. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University.
Lisa and her husband Joe, farm near Stanley. They have three daughters, Jenna, June and Julia. Lisa is a Girl Scout leader, Fayette County Corn Growers board member, and a participant of the Iowa Corn I-LEAD program.
Lisa looks forward to working with the local community getting them insurance products that will suit their needs.
Vogel Insurance has been a staple business in Oelwein for the past 60 years. Vogel Insurance is an independent insurance agency that represents various insurance companies customizing plans to fit insurance needs. Persons can contact Lisa for a quote today. lbahe@vogelins.com or (319)283-1836.